Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

County Intermediate Hurling Championship

Ballyheigue 1-16 Abbeydorney 2-12

Kenmare 1-15 Kilmoyley 0-14

County Minor Hurling Championship

Semi-Final

Ballyduff 3-21 Crotta/Kilmoyley 1-6

Lee Strand Coiste na nÓg Co. Under 15 Hurling League

Division 1

Kenmare 8 - 12 Lixnaw 1 - 12

Advertisement

County Senior Football League

Division 5

Finuge 3-8 Glenflesk 1-10

East Kerry Senior Football League

Sponsored by Frank Doran safeguard security

Division 1 Final

Dr.Ccrokes : 2-12 Legion : 3-10

East Region Coiste na nÓg

Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

Div 6 final

Gneeveguilla 1.21 Listry -Keel B 2.06

Advertisement

Div 4 semi final

Spa 4.13 Fossa 2.10

Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 17 football competition finals

Division 2

Glenbeigh/ Glencar /Cromane 5-12 An Ghaeltacht 3-15

Advertisement

Division 3

Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle 2-11 Skellig Rangers/Valentia Young Islanders 1-13

TODAY:

County Senior Football League

Advertisement

Division 1 Playoff

Venue: Annascaul

Austin Stacks V Dingle 7:00

County Senior Football League

Division 5

Kilgarvan home to Lispole 5:00

Ballylongford host Ballyduff 7:30

Play-off at 7 in Dromid; Waterville Frank Caseys V Sneem/Derrynane

McCarthy Insurance Group South Kerry Senior Football League Final

At 7 in Waterville

St.Michael’s/Foilmore v Skellig Rangers

Advertisement

County Minor Hurling Championship

Shield ¼ Final

Venue: Kenmare

Kenmare/Kilgarvan V Causeway 12:00

Handball’s 60x30 Irish Nationals are on today in Wexford.

Dominick Lynch teams up with Paul Hedderman, Limerick in the Masters Doubles while Maggie Quirke teams up with Shauna Haynes, Kilkenny in the Girls Doubles.