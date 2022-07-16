Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Jul 16, 2022 09:07 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
County Intermediate Hurling Championship
Ballyheigue 1-16 Abbeydorney 2-12
Kenmare 1-15 Kilmoyley 0-14

County Minor Hurling Championship
Semi-Final
Ballyduff 3-21 Crotta/Kilmoyley 1-6

Lee Strand Coiste na nÓg Co. Under 15 Hurling League
Division 1
Kenmare 8 - 12 Lixnaw 1 - 12

County Senior Football League
Division 5
Finuge 3-8 Glenflesk 1-10

East Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by Frank Doran safeguard security
Division 1 Final
Dr.Ccrokes : 2-12 Legion : 3-10

East Region Coiste na nÓg
Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Div 6 final
Gneeveguilla 1.21 Listry -Keel B 2.06

Div 4 semi final
Spa 4.13 Fossa 2.10

Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 17 football competition finals

Division 2
Glenbeigh/ Glencar /Cromane 5-12 An Ghaeltacht 3-15

Division 3
Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle 2-11 Skellig Rangers/Valentia Young Islanders 1-13

TODAY:

County Senior Football League

Division 1 Playoff
Venue: Annascaul
Austin Stacks V Dingle 7:00
County Senior Football League

Division 5
Kilgarvan home to Lispole 5:00
Ballylongford host Ballyduff 7:30
Play-off at 7 in Dromid; Waterville Frank Caseys V Sneem/Derrynane

McCarthy Insurance Group South Kerry Senior Football League Final
At 7 in Waterville
St.Michael’s/Foilmore v Skellig Rangers

County Minor Hurling Championship
Shield ¼ Final
Venue: Kenmare
Kenmare/Kilgarvan V Causeway 12:00

Handball’s 60x30 Irish Nationals are on today in Wexford.
Dominick Lynch teams up with Paul Hedderman, Limerick in the Masters Doubles while Maggie Quirke teams up with Shauna Haynes, Kilkenny in the Girls Doubles.

