Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Credit Union Senior Hurling League Division 1

(Round 7)

Ballyduff 2-10 Ballyheigue 0-12

(Round 9)

St Brendan's 2-22 Dr. Crokes 1-6

Credit Union Senior Football League Division 1

(Round 7)

Austin Stacks 2-11 Rathmore 0-12

Keane's SuperValu County Minor Hurling League Division 1 (Round 3)

Crotta/Kilmoyley 3-21 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 3-8

Keane's SuperValu County Minor Hurling League Division 2 Group A (Round 2)

Tralee Parnells 3-7 Abbeydorney 1-11

Division 3 of the Tatler Jack sponsored U17 EAST REGION LEAGUE

Beaufort 1-09 Scartaglin Cordal 6-09

Fossa 2-11 Currow 3-08 - a draw

Ladies Football Results

U12 Co League Division 6

Dingle 4-05 Austin Stacks B 0-10

U16 Co League Division 1

Castleisland Desmond's 2-10 Cromane 1-08

Minor County League

Ballymac 4-14 ISG 3-06

Kerins O Rahillys 4-13 Moyvane 4-15

Fixtures

County Senior Football Division 1 (Round 7)

Spa Killarney host St Mary's at 5

Kenmare Shamrocks welcome Kerins O'Rahilly's at 7

Ballymacelligott entertain Dr. Crokes also at 7.

Division 2 Round 7

Kilcummin welcome Listry at 6

Desmonds entertain Listowel Emmets at 7

Laune Rangers host Annascaul at 7.

Division 3 Round 7

Brosna entertain Reenard at 17:45

Dromid Pearses host St Senan's at 7

Division 4

Fossa welcome Knocknagoshel and Castlegregory host Tarbert - both at 7

Senior Football Division 5

Waterville Frank Caseys entertain Moyvane

Sneem/Derrynane host Glenflesk

Finuge welcome Ballylongford - all at 7.

Senior Football Division 6B

Dr. Crokes take on Beaufort in Killarney at 7.

Developmental League Division 3, Round 4, there are also 7 o'clock starts for: Currow versus Reenard, Waterville Frank Caseys against Cordal and Dromid Pearses versus Milltown/Castlemaine.