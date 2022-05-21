Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Credit Union Senior Hurling League Division 1
(Round 7)
Ballyduff 2-10 Ballyheigue 0-12
(Round 9)
St Brendan's 2-22 Dr. Crokes 1-6
Credit Union Senior Football League Division 1
(Round 7)
Austin Stacks 2-11 Rathmore 0-12
Keane's SuperValu County Minor Hurling League Division 1 (Round 3)
Crotta/Kilmoyley 3-21 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 3-8
Keane's SuperValu County Minor Hurling League Division 2 Group A (Round 2)
Tralee Parnells 3-7 Abbeydorney 1-11
Division 3 of the Tatler Jack sponsored U17 EAST REGION LEAGUE
Beaufort 1-09 Scartaglin Cordal 6-09
Fossa 2-11 Currow 3-08 - a draw
Ladies Football Results
U12 Co League Division 6
Dingle 4-05 Austin Stacks B 0-10
U16 Co League Division 1
Castleisland Desmond's 2-10 Cromane 1-08
Minor County League
Ballymac 4-14 ISG 3-06
Kerins O Rahillys 4-13 Moyvane 4-15
Fixtures
County Senior Football Division 1 (Round 7)
Spa Killarney host St Mary's at 5
Kenmare Shamrocks welcome Kerins O'Rahilly's at 7
Ballymacelligott entertain Dr. Crokes also at 7.
Division 2 Round 7
Kilcummin welcome Listry at 6
Desmonds entertain Listowel Emmets at 7
Laune Rangers host Annascaul at 7.
Division 3 Round 7
Brosna entertain Reenard at 17:45
Dromid Pearses host St Senan's at 7
Division 4
Fossa welcome Knocknagoshel and Castlegregory host Tarbert - both at 7
Senior Football Division 5
Waterville Frank Caseys entertain Moyvane
Sneem/Derrynane host Glenflesk
Finuge welcome Ballylongford - all at 7.
Senior Football Division 6B
Dr. Crokes take on Beaufort in Killarney at 7.
Developmental League Division 3, Round 4, there are also 7 o'clock starts for: Currow versus Reenard, Waterville Frank Caseys against Cordal and Dromid Pearses versus Milltown/Castlemaine.