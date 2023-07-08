Saturday local GAA fixtures and results

Intermediate Hurling Championship
Round 2
Lixnaw 1-16 Abbeydorney 0-10
Tralee Parnells 3-20 Causeway 0-7
Senior Football League
Division 3
Ardfert Football Club 1-20 Knocknagoshel 2-8
Division 6
Kilcummin 0-10 Milltown/Castlemaine 0-9
St Michael's-Foilmore 5-13 Churchill 1-4
Div 5 Phase 2 Gr A
Duagh 4-9 Asdee 3-7
Senior Football Division 3
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Ardfert Football Club 10 7 1 2 174 129 45 15
John Mitchels 10 7 0 3 159 111 48 14
Ballydonoghue 10 5 2 3 178 157 21 12
Churchill 10 6 0 4 143 136 7 12
Listry 10 5 2 3 126 127 -1 12
Fossa 9 5 1 3 148 131 17 11
Annascaul 10 5 1 4 148 140 8 11
Reenard 10 5 1 4 130 127 3 11
Knocknagoshel 10 3 3 4 119 125 -6 9
Brosna 9 2 2 5 112 122 -10 6
Skelligs Rangers 10 2 1 7 105 137 -32 5
Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 10 0 0 10 122 222 -100 0
Senior Football Division 6
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Valentia Young Islanders 10 9 0 1 168 93 75 18
Firies 9 7 1 1 164 134 30 15
Fossa 9 6 1 2 135 115 20 13
Kerins O`Rahilly's 10 6 0 4 168 146 22 12
Dr. Crokes 10 5 2 3 148 141 7 12
Beaufort 9 5 2 2 130 128 2 12
Milltown/Castlemaine 10 5 0 5 147 142 5 10
Kilcummin 10 4 1 5 155 138 17 9
Desmonds 9 3 1 5 116 107 9 7
St Michael's-Foilmore 10 3 1 6 138 156 -18 7
Killarney Legion 10 2 3 5 139 166 -27 7
Tuosist 10 1 1 8 130 215 -85 3
Churchill 10 0 1 9 130 187 -57 1
SFL Div 5 Phase 2 Gr A
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Waterville 9 8 0 1 142 83 59 16
Lispole 9 8 0 1 98 67 31 16
Scartaglin 9 6 1 2 149 87 62 13
Moyvane 9 5 2 2 136 109 27 12
Finuge 9 4 3 2 123 116 7 11
Kilgarvan 9 5 0 4 81 91 -10 10
Duagh 10 5 0 5 155 116 39 10
Asdee 10 3 0 7 97 128 -31 6
Glenflesk 4 1 0 3 37 76 -39 2
Laune Rangers 4 0 1 3 50 65 -15 1
Austin Stacks 4 0 1 3 28 62 -34 1
Gneeveguilla 4 0 0 4 42 66 -24 0
Rathmore 4 0 0 4 34 69 -35 0
Ballylongford 4 0 0 4 23 60 -37 0
Development League
Div 2 Cup Final
Kenmare Shamrocks 1-12 John Mitchels 1-10