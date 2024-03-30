Advertisement
Saturday afternoon local GAA results

Mar 30, 2024 15:26 By radiokerrysport
Saturday afternoon local GAA results
Photo by David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Keane's SuperValu Minor Football League

Division 5B
3-11 Knocknagoshel/Brosna V Tarbert/Ballylongford 4-8

Credit Union Senior Football League

Division 1
0-10 An Ghaeltacht V Spa Killarney 3-9

Division 4
1-8 Beale V Brosna 0-11

KDL preview
KDL preview

Mar 30, 2024 17:26
