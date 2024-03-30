Saturday afternoon local GAA results

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football League
Division 5B
3-11 Knocknagoshel/Brosna V Tarbert/Ballylongford 4-8
Credit Union Senior Football League
Advertisement
Division 1
0-10 An Ghaeltacht V Spa Killarney 3-9
Division 4
1-8 Beale V Brosna 0-11
Keane's SuperValu Minor Football League
Division 5B
3-11 Knocknagoshel/Brosna V Tarbert/Ballylongford 4-8
Credit Union Senior Football League
Division 1
0-10 An Ghaeltacht V Spa Killarney 3-9
Division 4
1-8 Beale V Brosna 0-11
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus