Salah Scores Again As Reds Win In Madrid

Mo Salah's second half penalty saw Liverpool edge a Champions League thriller in Madrid last night.

Jurgen Klopp's side beat Atletico 3-2 in Spain.

Antoine Griezmann scored twice to level the game at 2-2 before being shown a red card for a high boot on Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits they rode their luck a bit.

Lionel Messi's second half brace saw Paris Saint-Germain come from 2-1 down to win 3-2 at home to R-B Leipzig.

P-S-G are a point clear of Manchester City at the top of Group A.

City were 5-1 winners at Club Brugge.

Riyad Mahrez scored twice in the victory.

Pep Guardiola was full of admiration for his players.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been defending his position ahead of one of his most important weeks as Manchester United manager.

They play host to Atalanta in the Champions League tonight, four days before Liverpool visit Old Trafford.

Elsewhere this evening, Chelsea entertain Malmo in Group H at Stamford Bridge.