Rovers Through In Champions League

Shamrock Rovers are guaranteed at least another three matches in Europe and a windfall of over one million euro.

They are through to the second round of Champions League qualifying.

The Hoops played out a goalless draw with Hibernians in Malta last night to advance three-nil on aggregate.

Stephen Bradley's side will face Bulgaria's Ludogorets in the next round next week.

Nathan Collins has become the most expensive Irish footballer in history.

The centre half yesterday completed a 24 million euro move to Premier League side Wolves from relegated Burnley.

Midfielder Josh Cullen has moved from Anderlecht to Burnley, linking up again with manager Vincent Kompany.

Germany are through to the quarter finals at the Women's Euros.

They beat Spain by two goals to nil in Group B last night, while Denmark were 1-nil winners over Finland.

This evening it's Sweden versus Switzerland and the Netherlands against Portugal.