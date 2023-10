Shamrock Rovers took another step towards the League of Ireland Premier Division title last night.

Stephen Bradley's side hammered Drogheda United by five goals to nil at Tallaght Stadium.

It leaves the Hoops six points clear at the summit with three games to go.

Elsewhere last night, Cork City beat UCD 2-nil in Belfield.

Tonight, St Pat's can move back to within three points of Shamrock Rovers if they beat Sligo Rovers at Richmond Park.