Shamrock Rovers can take another step closer to retaining the SSE Airtricity Premier Division title this evening.

They face Drogheda United in their rescheduled game which was called off on Friday due to Storm Babet.

Kick off in Tallaght is at 8pm.

A win for Rovers would move them 6 points clear at the top with a game in hand over Derry City and St Pats who sit in second.

Elsewhere, UCD and Cork City will meet in Dublin at 3pm in their rescheduled fixture.