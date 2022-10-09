Advertisement
Rovers look to re-establish five-point advantage

Oct 9, 2022 09:10 By radiokerrysport
There's one game in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division tonight.

Leaders Shamrock Rovers will look to re-establish a five-point advantage at the top when they take on Shelbourne.

Kick off at Tallaght Stadium is at 5.

