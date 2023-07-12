Advertisement
Rovers Have It All To Do

Jul 12, 2023 09:07 By radiokerrysport
Rovers Have It All To Do
Shamrock Rovers will have to score away from home in Europe for the first time in five matches if they are to reach the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

They lost 1-nil at home to Icelandic champions Breidablik last night in the first leg of their first qualifying round tie.

Defender Damir Muminovic got the only goal of the game at Tallaght Stadium courtesy of a first-half thunderbolt.

The sides will meet again in Iceland next Tuesday.

Hoops boss Stephen Bradley is encouraged they can turn the tie around based on the manner they finished the game.

