Rovers have a number of injury doubts ahead of Derry visit

Mar 2, 2023 14:03 By radiokerrypodcast
Rovers have a number of injury doubts ahead of Derry visit
Sean Hoare, Sean Kavanagh and Ronan Finn remain as injury doubts ahead of a huge game for Shamrock Rovers.

The SSE Airtricity Premier Division champions host their clash with Derry City tomorrow night.

Hoops head coach Stephen Bradley revealed today that Finn is the more serious concern of that trio.

They're already without three centre-backs in Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace and Daniel Cleary, who are all suspended.

Meanwhile - Candystripes assistant boss Alan Reynolds has confirmed that Cameron Dummigan, Cameron McJannet and Michael Duffy will miss the game.

However they could welcome back former Preston midfielder, Adam O’Reilly.

