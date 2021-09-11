Rovers go 3 clear; Shels extend lead to 10

Shamrock Rovers have opened up a three-point lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

A second half brace from Danny Mandroiu saw them beat Waterford 2-nil at Tallaght Stadium.

Second placed St. Pat’s were beaten 2-nil away to Sligo Rovers.

Bohemians’ hopes of securing European football suffered a blow with a 3-2 defeat away to Drogheda.

And a last minute Joe Thomson goal for Derry City salvaged a 2-2 draw with Finn Harps.

====

Shelbourne have established a ten-point lead at the top of the First Division.

Goals in either half from Ryan Brennan saw them win 2-nil away to Cork City.

UCD are up to second after a Liam Kerrigan hat-trick helped them to a 5-2 win over Cabinteely.

Galway United were held to a goalless draw by ten-man Treaty United.

Athlone were 1-nil winners away to Bray.

While Wexford collected just their third win of the campaign with a 3-1 defeat of Cobh.

There’s one game in the Premier Division this evening, with Dundalk travelling to bottom side Longford.

====

The top two meet this evening in the Women’s National League.

Shelbourne have a two-point lead over this evening’s hosts Peamount United.

There’s a 6 o’clock start at Greenogue.

Before that, Bohemians host Cork City, and DLR Waves play Galway.