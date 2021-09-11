Advertisement
Rovers go 3 clear; Shels extend lead to 10

Sep 11, 2021 09:09 By radiokerrysport
Shamrock Rovers have opened up a three-point lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

A second half brace from Danny Mandroiu saw them beat Waterford 2-nil at Tallaght Stadium.

Second placed St. Pat’s were beaten 2-nil away to Sligo Rovers.

Bohemians’ hopes of securing European football suffered a blow with a 3-2 defeat away to Drogheda.

And a last minute Joe Thomson goal for Derry City salvaged a 2-2 draw with Finn Harps.

Shelbourne have established a ten-point lead at the top of the First Division.

Goals in either half from Ryan Brennan saw them win 2-nil away to Cork City.

UCD are up to second after a Liam Kerrigan hat-trick helped them to a 5-2 win over Cabinteely.

Galway United were held to a goalless draw by ten-man Treaty United.

Athlone were 1-nil winners away to Bray.

While Wexford collected just their third win of the campaign with a 3-1 defeat of Cobh.

There’s one game in the Premier Division this evening, with Dundalk travelling to bottom side Longford.

The top two meet this evening in the Women’s National League.

Shelbourne have a two-point lead over this evening’s hosts Peamount United.

There’s a 6 o’clock start at Greenogue.

Before that, Bohemians host Cork City, and DLR Waves play Galway.

