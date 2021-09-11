Rovers go 3 clear; Shels extend lead to 10

Shamrock Rovers have opened up a three-point lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.
A second half brace from Danny Mandroiu saw them beat Waterford 2-nil at Tallaght Stadium.
Second placed St. Pat’s were beaten 2-nil away to Sligo Rovers.
Bohemians’ hopes of securing European football suffered a blow with a 3-2 defeat away to Drogheda.
And a last minute Joe Thomson goal for Derry City salvaged a 2-2 draw with Finn Harps.
====
Shelbourne have established a ten-point lead at the top of the First Division.
Goals in either half from Ryan Brennan saw them win 2-nil away to Cork City.
UCD are up to second after a Liam Kerrigan hat-trick helped them to a 5-2 win over Cabinteely.
Galway United were held to a goalless draw by ten-man Treaty United.
Athlone were 1-nil winners away to Bray.
While Wexford collected just their third win of the campaign with a 3-1 defeat of Cobh.
There’s one game in the Premier Division this evening, with Dundalk travelling to bottom side Longford.
====
The top two meet this evening in the Women’s National League.
Shelbourne have a two-point lead over this evening’s hosts Peamount United.
There’s a 6 o’clock start at Greenogue.
Before that, Bohemians host Cork City, and DLR Waves play Galway.