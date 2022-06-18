Rovers beaten

It was a miserable night for Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park last night, where they had Ronan Finn sent off and saw their SSE Airtricity Premier Division lead trimmed to five points.

Robbie Benson scored ten-minutes from time to give Dundalk a 1-nil win over the Hoops.

Bohemians survived the dismissal of Ciaran Kelly to beat Dublin rivals Shelbourne 1-nil at Dalymount.

Derry City’s now stretches to seven matches after their 1-1 draw with Drogheda.

And Eoin Doyle scored twice as St. Pat’s beat UCD 2-1.

There’s a north-west derby at the Showgrounds this evening where Sligo Rovers play Finn Harps.

Galway are top of the First Division this morning following a 5-1 win away to Bray last night.

Cork City will replace them at the summit if they win away to Longford this evening.

Wexford’s playoff hopes were boosted by a 3-nil win at Cobh.

While Treaty United beat Athlone 2-1 at Market’s Field.