Rosemary Smith passes away

Dec 5, 2023 18:06 By radiokerrysport
Rosemary Smith passes away
The President, Michael D Higgins has described Rosemary Smith as ‘one of the most fearless and remarkable Irish sportspeople to have graced the international stage.’

The trailblazing rally driver has died at the age of 86.

