Rosemary Smith passes away

The President, Michael D Higgins has described Rosemary Smith as ‘one of the most fearless and remarkable Irish sportspeople to have graced the international stage.’
The trailblazing rally driver has died at the age of 86.
Advertisement
The President, Michael D Higgins has described Rosemary Smith as ‘one of the most fearless and remarkable Irish sportspeople to have graced the international stage.’
The trailblazing rally driver has died at the age of 86.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus