Ronnie O'Sullivan continues UK Championship campaign this afternoon

Ronnie O'Sullivan continues his UK Championship campaign this afternoon.
The seven-time champion faces Robert Milkins in the last 16.
The other afternoon match is the meeting of John Higgins and Zhou Yuelong
Advertisement
Ronnie O'Sullivan continues his UK Championship campaign this afternoon.
The seven-time champion faces Robert Milkins in the last 16.
The other afternoon match is the meeting of John Higgins and Zhou Yuelong
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus