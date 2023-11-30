Advertisement
Sport

Ronnie O'Sullivan continues UK Championship campaign this afternoon

Nov 30, 2023 10:33 By radiokerrysport
Ronnie O'Sullivan continues UK Championship campaign this afternoon
Share this article

Ronnie O'Sullivan continues his UK Championship campaign this afternoon.

The seven-time champion faces Robert Milkins in the last 16.

The other afternoon match is the meeting of John Higgins and Zhou Yuelong

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

racing in Thurles this afternoon
Advertisement
Three Irish players in the field at Australian Open
Ties for East Kerry Championship Quarter finals announced
Advertisement

Recommended

racing in Thurles this afternoon
Three Irish players in the field at Australian Open
Ties for East Kerry Championship Quarter finals announced
Manchester United have it all to do in the Champions League
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus