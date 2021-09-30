Ronaldo Strikes Again For Man Utd

His deflected goal in the fifth minute of injury time handed the Premier League side a 2-1 Champions League win at home to Villarreal.

Atalanta top Group F this morning, courtesy of their 1-nil win at home to Young Boys.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Ronaldo is simply world class.



A Federico Chiesa goal just after half-time was enough to give Juventus a 1-nil win at home to Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel's side conceded the winner just 11 seconds into the second half.

The Chelsea boss says they were made to pay for a lack of concentration.

Elsewhere in that group, Zenit hammered ten-man Malmo by 4-goals to nil in St. Petersburg.

Passport issues have deprived Leicester of Kelechi Iheanacho for tonight's Europa League game away to Legia (pr: Leg-ee-ah) Warsaw.

West Ham play host to Rapid Vienna.

Celtic will be at home to Bayer Leverkusen

And Rangers are away to Sparta Prague.

Tottenham are in Conference League action tonight, welcoming Slovenian side Mura to North London.

Stephen Kenny will name his latest Republic of Ireland squad this afternoon.

A World Cup qualifier away to Azerbaijan on October 9th is followed three days later by a friendly with Qatar at the Aviva.