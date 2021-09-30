Ronaldo Strikes Again For Man Utd

|Cristiano Ronaldo came to Manchester United's rescue again last night.
His deflected goal in the fifth minute of injury time handed the Premier League side a 2-1 Champions League win at home to Villarreal.
Atalanta top Group F this morning, courtesy of their 1-nil win at home to Young Boys.
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Ronaldo is simply world class.
Advertisement
A Federico Chiesa goal just after half-time was enough to give Juventus a 1-nil win at home to Chelsea.
Thomas Tuchel's side conceded the winner just 11 seconds into the second half.
The Chelsea boss says they were made to pay for a lack of concentration.
Advertisement
Elsewhere in that group, Zenit hammered ten-man Malmo by 4-goals to nil in St. Petersburg.
Passport issues have deprived Leicester of Kelechi Iheanacho for tonight's Europa League game away to Legia (pr: Leg-ee-ah) Warsaw.
Advertisement
West Ham play host to Rapid Vienna.
Celtic will be at home to Bayer Leverkusen
And Rangers are away to Sparta Prague.
Advertisement
Tottenham are in Conference League action tonight, welcoming Slovenian side Mura to North London.
Stephen Kenny will name his latest Republic of Ireland squad this afternoon.
Advertisement
A World Cup qualifier away to Azerbaijan on October 9th is followed three days later by a friendly with Qatar at the Aviva.
Advertisement
Sport
Ronaldo Strikes Again For Man UtdSep 30, 2021 10:09 By radiokerrynews
Tags used in this article
Advertisement
Related Content
Sport
Okunbor Returns To KerrySep 29, 2021 13:09
Advertisement
Sport
Hodnett set to return to action for Munster after ten months outSep 28, 2021 17:09
Sport
Galway hopeful of appointing new senior hurling manager by next weekSep 28, 2021 17:09
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
RadioKerry Newsletter
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus