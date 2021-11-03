Ronaldo Saves United

Two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo saw Manchester United come from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Atalanta in Group F of the Champions League last night.

Elesewhere in the group, Villarreal beat Swiss side Young Boys 2-0.

These results mean United are top of the group on goal difference and need just one more win to qualify for the knock out stage.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised his star man at full-time.

Holders Chelsea also took a big step towards the last 16 last night.

They beat Malmo 1-0 away from home in Group H with Hakim Ziyech finding the back of the net for the holders in the second half.

Boss Thomas Tuchel hopes Ziyech takes confidence from finding the net for the first time since they lifted the European Super Cup in August.

Elsewhere in that group, Juventus defeated Zenit Saint Petersburg 4-2.

Tonight, Liverpool host Atletico Madrid in Group B at Anfield while Manchester City welcome Club Brugge to the Etihad Stadium in Group A.

Both of those games kick-off at 8-o'clock.