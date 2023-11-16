ROI midfielder available for selection for Euro 2024 qualifiers this weekend

Republic of Ireland midfielder Jamie McGrath says he'll be available for selection for Saturday's Euro 2024 qualifier against the Netherlands.

The Meath native was an injury concern after picking up an issue while on club duty with Aberdeen.

However, McGrath has played down fears he could be out of contention for this weekend's game in Amsterdam

Dundalk have confirmed that Daniel Kelly has left the club.

The winger won a league title with the Louth side in 2019, before claiming the FAI Cup the following season.

He has been linked with a move to Derry City.