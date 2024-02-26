Advertisement
Sport

Ringrose on track to return against England

Feb 26, 2024 13:01 By radiokerrysport
Ringrose on track to return against England
Share this article

Garry Ringrose is on track to return to action against England on Saturday week.

That's according to the player himself who has missed the first three Six Nations wins with a shoulder injury.

Ringrose revealed his rehab is 'going well' and he hopes to be available for the final two games of the tournament.

Advertisement

Ireland need to beat England to keep their hopes of back-to-back Grand Slam wins alive.

Leinster say Cormac Foley is nearing a return to action.

The scrum-half has increased his training load following a shoulder injury sustained against Connacht in December.

Advertisement

Foley will be assessed this week, ahead of Saturday’s URC game away to Cardiff.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Georgia Tech coach hails contribution of Kerry punter
Advertisement
Team of the Week & Roll of Honour revealed
Kerry Golf News & Results
Advertisement

Recommended

Man arrested on suspicion of murder following discovery of body in Castlemaine
384 work permits issued to employers in Kerry in 2023
England beaten by India
Fexco receive international recognition for insights on the importance of cash
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus