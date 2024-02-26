Ringrose on track to return against England

Garry Ringrose is on track to return to action against England on Saturday week.

That's according to the player himself who has missed the first three Six Nations wins with a shoulder injury.

Ringrose revealed his rehab is 'going well' and he hopes to be available for the final two games of the tournament.

Ireland need to beat England to keep their hopes of back-to-back Grand Slam wins alive.

Leinster say Cormac Foley is nearing a return to action.

The scrum-half has increased his training load following a shoulder injury sustained against Connacht in December.

Foley will be assessed this week, ahead of Saturday’s URC game away to Cardiff.