The Republic of Ireland will learn their opponents for next year's Nations League when the draw is made in Switzerland later.

Stephen Kenny's men are in pot 3 of League B.

Potential opponents from pot 1 include Ukraine, Sweden, Bosnia Herzegovina and Iceland.

Pot 2 opponents will come one of Finland, Norway, Scotland and Russia.

And the 'Boys in Green' will face one team from pot 4, which consists of Slovenia, Montenegro, Albania and Armenia.