Repeat of last year’s InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup final as Killester host Trinity Meteors

Killester host Trinity Meteors in a repeat of last year’s InsureMyHouse.ie Paudie O’Connor National Cup final, but ahead of this weekend’s quarter-finals head coach Mark Grennell believes the teams “couldn’t be much more different” 10 months on.

“It’s funny - while it’s the same two teams, they couldn’t be much more different. We’ve only two of our core eight who returned, or are available for this game. They are in a similar position. We have watched a few of their games in the build-up and they have players who will cause us issues. We’ve to make sure we cause them more issues”, Grennell said.

Trinity Meteors now have Hillary Netsiyanwa at the helm and he’s hopeful of an upturn in fortunes having lost three on the bounce in the MissQuote.ie Super League. “Even though recent results haven’t gone our way, we feel the team is ready to turn a corner and plan to put it up to this more experienced Killester squad. While the loss last year was tough for the club, we have a lot of fresh players who are eager to create their own Cup experiences.”

MissQuote.ie Super League leaders Gurranabraher Credit Union are away at DCU Mercy and their head coach Liam Culloty is expecting “a massive challenge”.

“They have some potent offensive players who will be difficult to stop. We came through a very tough game with Liffey Celtics on Sunday, so we will take great confidence from that game into this Cup quarter-final.”

SETU Waterford Wildcats host FloMAX Liffey Celtics, who had their unbeaten start to the season snapped by Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell last weekend.

SETU Waterford Wildcats head coach Tommy O’Mahony said: “Playing Liffey Celtics in the Cup quarter-final will be a tough task. I'm sure Karl (Kilbride) is going to say he is the underdog with all their internationals, but their record this year speaks for itself. We understand what is ahead of us and know that we cannot switch off for one second, or we will be punished, we had a great win last weekend and hope to build on that.”

Catalyst Fr. Mathews head coach Pat Price says his team “need a very good performance to advance” past Ulster University, who they meet at the Fr. Mathews Arena.

Belfast Star head coach Adrian Fulton thinks his side are “underdogs” going into their InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup quarter-final at UCC Demons this weekend.

Despite being unbeaten so far this season, Fulton feels his side are still unfancied to come out on top. “It seems strange that despite being 9-0, no one appears to be giving us a chance. We realise that we are underdogs and haven't a great Cup record. But winning quarter-finals is something Star has done plenty of times before - it's the final that always gave us problems! We also know we are playing well and this team has shown that they can find a way to win in difficult circumstances,” Fulton stated.

UCC Demons are seven-times Pat Duffy Cup champions and have already eliminated defending champions Maree. They come into the fixture on the back of a three-game losing run in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League.

“The beauty of the Cup is league records go out the window. I think everyone aware of the injuries we have and have had the last few weeks, resulting in a poor run of form. But this group are winners and I know we will bring everything to the table come Sunday against a very talented Belfast Star”, head coach Daniel O’Mahony stated.

2022 double winners Garvey’s Tralee Warriors play host to Bright St. Vincent’s, who were semi-finalists last season.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors head coach John Dowling is hoping for another Cup run. “When you taste success in a Cup final, your only goal is to get back there. So for us to move one step closer is the most important thing this week.”

Last season’s Presidents’ Cup winners Ulster University are on a five-game losing run in the league, as they prepare to host InsureMyVan.ie Super League champions Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU.

”We know all too well the type of challenge they will provide us with, having faced them in pre-season. We'll need to be at our very best to break our current losing streak, but that's the beauty of the Cup - anything can happen!” head coach Ryan McCormick said.

Energywise Ireland Neptune have home advantage against Killester and head coach Paul Kelleher feels his side will need a performance from start to finish to progress to the semi’s.

“Killester have been a tough ask for anyone this season. They control the pace of the game, played so measured and can score in multiple of ways. A formidable outfit for sure. We’ve had our own moments the last few games, but if we are to overcome Killester, we can’t have moments, we will have to have a full performance and I’m looking forward to seeing if we can do that.”

Fixtures

InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup (Quarter-Finals)

Saturday December 2nd

Ulster University vs Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU, Jordanstown Sports Village, 1715

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors vs Bright St. Vincent’s, Tralee Sports Complex, 1930

Energywise Ireland Neptune vs Pyrobel Killester, Neptune Stadium, 2000

Sunday December 3rd

UCC Demons vs Belfast Star, Mardyke Arena, 1500

InsureMyHouse.ie Paudie O’Connor National Cup (Quarter-Finals)

Saturday December 2nd

DCU Mercy vs Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell, DCU Arena, 1430

SETU Waterford Wildcats vs FloMAX Liffey Celtics, Mercy Waterford, 1700

Catalyst Fr. Mathews vs Ulster University. Fr. Mathews Arena, 1700

Pyrobel Killester vs Trinity Meteors, IWA Clontarf, 1815

InsureMyHouse.ie Presidents’ National Cup (Quarter-Finals)

Saturday December 2nd

Mater Private Malahide vs Joels Dublin Lions, Malahide Community School, 1900

UCD Marian vs Drogheda Wolves, UCD Sports Centre, 1900

Moy Tolka Rovers vs Limerick Celtics, Carroll Arena Greendale, 2015

Sunday December 3rd

SETU Carlow vs Limerick Sport Eagles, Barrow Centre, 1300

InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s Division One National Cup (Quarter-Finals)

Saturday December 2nd

Moy Tolka Rovers vs Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, Carroll Arena Greendale, 1745

McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles vs SETU Carlow, Virginia Show Centre, 1700

Oblate Dynamos vs Phoenix Rockets, Oblate Hall, Inchicore, 1900

Sunday December 3rd

Limerick Celtics vs Templeogue, Crescent College Dooradoyle, 1615