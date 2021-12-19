Registration Open For Kerry Airport Farranfore Maine Valley AC St Stephen's Day 5K

Olympic Race Walker David Kenny’s club, Farranfore Maine Valley AC, have confirmed the return of the St Stephen’s Day 5K Run & 2K Walk on Sunday 26th December with Kerry Airport back as one of the main sponsors.

The winner of the first ever race 60 years ago, Currow-native Tom McCarthy, will be present again to watch his grandson compete in what has always been a fun family day out.

The race will start at midday on St Stephen’s Day while registration is open from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday 23rd December at Firies GAA Club or online www.MyRunResults.com.

John Drummey has been speaking with life-long member of Farranfore Maine Valley AC, Mike O'Connor.