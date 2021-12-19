Advertisement
Sport

Registration Open For Kerry Airport Farranfore Maine Valley AC St Stephen's Day 5K

Dec 19, 2021 16:12 By radiokerrysport
Registration Open For Kerry Airport Farranfore Maine Valley AC St Stephen's Day 5K Registration Open For Kerry Airport Farranfore Maine Valley AC St Stephen's Day 5K
REPRO FREE - Farranfore Maine Valley AC is happy to confirm the return of the St Stephen’s Day 5K Run &amp; 2K Walk on Sunday 26th December with Kerry Airport back as the sponsor. Register at www.MyRunResults.com. Pictured at Kerry Airport for the launch of the event were Pauleen Joseph , Natisha Myers , Eileen Myers , Jerome Crowley , Authur Fitzgerald , Michael O'Connor and Sean O'Shea of Farranfore Maine Valley Athletics Club pictured with Basil Sheerin Kerry Airport . Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD . Domnick Walsh Photographer is an Irish Aviation Authority ( IAA ) approved Quadcopter Pilot. Tralee Co Kerry Ireland. Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line        : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail :        [email protected] Web Site :    www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Share this article

Olympic Race Walker David Kenny’s club, Farranfore Maine Valley AC, have confirmed the return of the St Stephen’s Day 5K Run & 2K Walk on Sunday 26th December with Kerry Airport back as one of the main sponsors.

The winner of the first ever race 60 years ago, Currow-native Tom McCarthy, will be present again to watch his grandson compete in what has always been a fun family day out.

The race will start at midday on St Stephen’s Day while registration is open from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday 23rd December at Firies GAA Club or online www.MyRunResults.com.

Advertisement

John Drummey has been speaking with life-long member of Farranfore Maine Valley AC, Mike O'Connor.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus