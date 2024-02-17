Advertisement
Sport

Red Mills Steeplechase the feature at Gowran Park this afternoon

Feb 17, 2024 09:44 By radiokerrysport
Red Mills Steeplechase the feature at Gowran Park this afternoon
Share this article

The Red Mills Steeplechase is the feature at Gowran Park this afternoon.

That’s off just before 3.30, and is central to a seven-race card that gets underway just before quarter-to-2.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Camogie League starts today
Advertisement
City pull level on points with WSL leaders Chelsea
Munster up to 6th
Sport

Munster up to 6th

Feb 17, 2024 09:42
Advertisement

Recommended

Camogie League starts today
City pull level on points with WSL leaders Chelsea
Munster up to 6th
Sport

Munster up to 6th

Feb 17, 2024 09:42
5th for McSharry
Sport

5th for McSharry

Feb 17, 2024 09:41
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus