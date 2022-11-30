Advertisement
Rashford's Brace Sends England Through

Nov 30, 2022 09:11 By radiokerrysport
Rashford's Brace Sends England Through
Marcus Rashford scored twice and Phil Foden got the other goal as England beat Wales 3-nil to top World Cup Group B ahead of the last 16.

Both players didn't start the previous match against the USA.

Wales are going home after taking just one point from their three games.

England will now play Senegal in the knockout stage on Sunday night.

England manager Gareth Southgate recognises that he has difficult personnel decisions to make for the next game.

Rashford marked one of his goals by pointing to the sky - he's explained why.

