Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has indicated that he is nearing a return from injury.

The 23-year-old tweeted to say he is hopeful of a return to contact training from next week.

The England forward is recovering having undergone shoulder surgery following England's Euro 2020 campaign.

It's understood Rashford will remain at the club during the upcoming international break, with a view to making his return against Leicester on October 16th.