Rangers beat Hearts away from home

In the Scottish Premier League tooday leaders Rangers beat Hearts 2-0 away from home.
Alfredo Morelos and Joe Aribo with the goals.
Hearts player Josh Ginnelly was also issued a red card in the 80th minute.
Advertisement
Robert McElroy reports:
In the Scottish Premier League tooday leaders Rangers beat Hearts 2-0 away from home.
Alfredo Morelos and Joe Aribo with the goals.
Hearts player Josh Ginnelly was also issued a red card in the 80th minute.
Robert McElroy reports:
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus