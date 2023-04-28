Rally of the Lakes weekend has arrived

The Assess Ireland Rally of the Lakes takes place this weekend.

Previewing is Ivan Hurley

There will be several road closures in the Killarney area to facilitate the running of the rally.

The Lewis Road car park is already closed to the public since Thursday night to allow overnight parking for the 200 rally cars taking part in the event. This car park will remain out of bounds until late on Sunday evening.

The ceremonial start takes place on Main Street on Friday night. As a result there will be traffic disruptions in the town centre from 6 pm until 9 pm.

The Molls’ Gap road will close from 7 am to 11.15 am on Saturday morning. However, the rally moves into the Beara Peninsula and the Castletownbear area for the remainder of the day and the rally will not affect local traffic.

Sunday’s action includes repeats of Moll’s Gap and visits to Ballaghbeama. Moll’s Gap will close from 6.30 am until 1.15 pm while Ballaghbeama will be out of bounds from 7.30 to 2 pm.

The Sunday pitstop for the rally is at the Liebherr Container Crane Factory in Fossa so approach roads to and from the village will be busy all day and motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly.

The afternoon action switches to East Kerry with Rathmore, Barraduff and Gneeveguilla all set to be much busier than usual.

The Gortnagane road will close from 12.15 pm to 6.05 pm while Knockrower East area will be closed from 12.45 pm to 6.45 pm.

Meanwhile, Craig Breen will be remembered in a very special way at this weekend’s rally.

The display of affection will take place on the three runs over the famed Moll’s Gap stage during this weekend's Assess Ireland Rally of the Lakes.

The last right and left-handers on the approach to the Gap itself will be lined with Craig Breen flags and Irish tricolours.

Over the last few days, children from the various National Schools Along the route have been making these flags.

During the recce for the rally some of the top drivers called into the schools, to see first-hand the children’s work and to talk about rallying.

These include defending champions Callum Devine and local co-driver Noel O'Sullivan who stopped off at Shrone National School and Robert Barrable and Gordon Noble who visited Hollymount National School. Aaron MacHale and Derek Brannigan called to Rathmore National School.

The children’s work will be placed by event organisers on the two bends on the final approach to the most-famous spectating area in Irish rallying.