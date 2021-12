Ralf Rangnick has been granted his work permit to start his role as Manchester United’s new Interim Manager.

The German was appointed on Monday but has been waiting for the approval process to be completed.

He’ll be at Old Trafford tonight where Michael Carrick will take charge of the first team for the final time when they face Arsenal.

Advertisement

Also in the Premier League tonight Brentford aim for back-to-back wins when they head to Tottenham in a London derby.