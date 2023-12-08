Rahm defects to LIV golf tour

Masters champion Jon Rahm has shocked the world of golf by defecting to the Saudi Arabian backed LIV golf tour.

Rahm is reported to have banked over 500 million euro for signing with LIV, who have failed to gain audience traction for their 54 hole competition and team format.

Earlier this year, the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund announced a 'framework agreement' for the future of the game, but that framework has yet to be realised.

Advertisement

World number three Rahm told Fox News that he may have to accept a 54 hole format that he previously criticised