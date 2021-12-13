Advertisement
Sport

Raducanu tests positive for Covid-19

Dec 13, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrysport
Raducanu tests positive for Covid-19 Raducanu tests positive for Covid-19
Share this article

Emma Raducanu has tested positive for Covid-19 and has withdrawn from the Mubadala World Tennis Championships in Abu Dhabi.

The US Open champion says she's isolating as per rules and will hopefully be able to get on the court soon.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus