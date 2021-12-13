Raducanu tests positive for Covid-19

Emma Raducanu has tested positive for Covid-19 and has withdrawn from the Mubadala World Tennis Championships in Abu Dhabi.
The US Open champion says she's isolating as per rules and will hopefully be able to get on the court soon.
