Raducanu Out Of US Open

Aug 31, 2022 11:08 By radiokerrysport
Emma Raducanu's US Open title defence has come to an end in the first round.

The British tennis number one, who was a shock winner as a teenage qualifier last year, went out in straight sets to Alize Cornet of France.

She says, while the loss hurts, it could turn out to be a positive in the long run.

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina is also out.

She was defeated in the first round by Clara Burel of France.

And two time winner Naomi Osaka fell in straight sets to American Danielle Collins.

Rafael Nadal made it through to the second round of the men's singles with a four set victory over Rinky Hijikata.

