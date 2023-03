Emma Raducanu has been knocked out of the Indian Wells tennis after a straight sets defeat to world number one Iga Swiatek (pr: ee-ga sh-ve-on-teck) in the last-16.

In the men's draw, Jack Draper was forced to retire from his match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz due to an abdominal injury.

Cameron Norrie's safely through to the quarter-finals after his win over Andrey Rublev.