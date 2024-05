Italian club Atalanta won the Europa League Final in Dublin last night.

They beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-nil at Lansdowne Road, with the former Everton, Leicester and Fulham forward Ademola Lookman scoring a hat-trick.

It marks the first major triumph for the Bergamo club since their victory in the Italian Cup back in 1963.

Lookman says being settled in Italy following his move to Bergamo has helped his game.