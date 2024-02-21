Advertisement
Radcliffe Looking To Get Man Utd Back On Track

Feb 21, 2024 10:14 By radiokerrysport
Radcliffe Looking To Get Man Utd Back On Track
Man utd
Jim Ratcliffe says his work to restore Manchester United to the peak of world football begins immediately.

The INEOS owner last night completed his purchase of a 27-point-7 per cent stake in the Premier League club.

Meanwhile, Former Newcastle defender Steve Howey says it's important the next sporting director is a long-term appointment.

Less than two years after starting his job, Dan Ashworth is on gardening leave as he's wanted by Manchester United.

Their new investors, INEOS, want to make him central to their football operations.

Howey tells Sky Sports News, it's a blow for Newcastle.

