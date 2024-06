Racing in Sligo today

Sligo hosts its first National Hunt meeting of the year today.

The first of an eight-race programme goes to post at 4:45pm.

16:45

Knocknarea Opportunity Claiming Hurdle 4YO plus, 15 Runners, 2m 2f 91y

17:15

Hazelwood Mares Maiden Hurdle 4YO plus, 13 Runners, 2m 1f 182y

17:45

RSS Record Storage Service Opportunity Maiden Hurdle 5YO plus, 15 Runners, 2m 1f 182y

18:15

Lake Isle Of Innisfree Handicap Hurdle (80-102) (Div 1) 4YO plus, 12 Runners, 2m 1f 182y

18:45

Lake Isle Of Innisfree Handicap Hurdle (80-102) (Div 2) 4YO plus, 12 Runners, 2m 1f 182y

19:15

Kevin Egan Cars Commercial Vehicle Range Handicap Hurdle (80-102) 4YO plus, 15 Runners, 2m 4f 162y

19:45

Glasshouse Hotel (Q.R.) Handicap Hurdle (80-109) 4YO plus, 14 Runners, 3m 1f 170y

20:15

Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares (Pro/Am) Flat Race 4YO plus, 15 Runners, 2m 2f 91y