Wayne Quillinan is the new manager of the Kerry minor football team.

He takes over from James Costello on a two year term.

Other members of his management team are Seamus O'Dowd (Dingle), David Heasman (Milltown/Castlemaine), Niall O'Mahony (Spa) and one more name TBC at a later date.

Advertisement

The new Kerry Minor Hurling Manager will be announced later in the week.

Jason O'Connor reports