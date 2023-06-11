Advertisement
Sport

Provincial finals day in Munster & Leinster

Jun 11, 2023 09:06 By radiokerrysport
Provincial finals day in Munster & Leinster Provincial finals day in Munster & Leinster
Share this article

Limerick and Clare renew their rivalry in today's Munster hurling final.

The Gaelic Grounds hosts the second championship meeting of the sides this year, with Clare winning the round-robin encounter by a point.

Limerick are bidding for a fifth Munster title in a row, while Clare are looking to bridge a 25-year gap to their last provincial success.

Advertisement

Throw-in is at 1.45pm.

In the Leinster decider, Galway and Kilkenny go to battle at Croke Park.

There's a four o'clock start as the Cats look to retain the title in a repeat of last year's final.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus