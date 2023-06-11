Provincial finals day in Munster & Leinster

Limerick and Clare renew their rivalry in today's Munster hurling final.

The Gaelic Grounds hosts the second championship meeting of the sides this year, with Clare winning the round-robin encounter by a point.

Limerick are bidding for a fifth Munster title in a row, while Clare are looking to bridge a 25-year gap to their last provincial success.

Throw-in is at 1.45pm.

In the Leinster decider, Galway and Kilkenny go to battle at Croke Park.

There's a four o'clock start as the Cats look to retain the title in a repeat of last year's final.