Provincial Championships review

May 26, 2024 15:58 By radiokerrysport
Limerick and Clare will once again face off in the Munster Hurling Final.

Waterford couldn't get past the All Ireland champions who came away from the Gaelic Grounds with a 30 point to 2-14 victory.

The Banner booked their place thanks to a 1-24 to 24 point win over Tipperary at Semple Stadium.

Those results mean Cork go through to the All Ireland series after a 3rd placed finish in the round robin.

Elsewhere,

Dublin and Kilkenny will contest this season's Leinster Hurling Final.

The Cats edged Wexford with a one point win in Nowlan Park while the Dubs put Galway out of the championship with a 6 point victory in Salthill.

Wexford miss out on the provincial final but still progress to the All Ireland Series.

Antrim had two goals to spare as they beat Carlow in the promotion relegation playoff.

