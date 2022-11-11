Advertisement
Promoter says Irish government support needed to get Taylor fight at Croke Park up and running

Nov 11, 2022 17:11 By radiokerrysport
Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn says he will need support from the Irish government to get a Katie Taylor fight at Croke Park up and running.

The Bray fighter is desperate to hold a major bout in her home country before she retires from the sport.

Hearn says the plan is still to hold a fight at GAA Headquarters but they are looking at other venues due to the cost.

It's believed that Taylor will face Amanda Serrano in a rematch of their epic clash from earlier this year with a possible fight date in April or May of next year.

