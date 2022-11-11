Promoter says Irish government support needed to get Taylor fight at Croke Park up and running

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn says he will need support from the Irish government to get a Katie Taylor fight at Croke Park up and running.

The Bray fighter is desperate to hold a major bout in her home country before she retires from the sport.

Hearn says the plan is still to hold a fight at GAA Headquarters but they are looking at other venues due to the cost.

Advertisement

It's believed that Taylor will face Amanda Serrano in a rematch of their epic clash from earlier this year with a possible fight date in April or May of next year.