Premier League bottom 3 all in action tonight

Feb 8, 2022 07:02 By radiokerrysport
The clubs occupying the Premier League's relegation zone are all in action tonight.

Bottom side Burnley welcome Manchester United to Turf Moor.

Newcastle United entertain Everton,

And Watford go to West Ham.

