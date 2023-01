Seamus Power and Shane Lowry have both made excellent starts to the Abu Dhabi Championship on the DP World Tour.

Power shot a 6 under par round of 66, while Lowry took 67 and is 5 under.

The lead is held on 8 under par by England's Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald.

Padraig Harrington is 1 under par playing the third.

Tom McKibbin is 1 over par after 14 holes.