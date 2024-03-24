Advertisement
Positive Day Of Competition For Tralee Chess Club

Mar 24, 2024 23:41 By radiokerrysport
Positive Day Of Competition For Tralee Chess Club
Division 1
Morning - Tralee A drew with CCYMS of Cork 2 1/2 to 2 1/2. Yunis Barudi and Alfonso Jimenez won and Tadhg Long drew his match
Afternoon - Tralee A defeated Limerick A in Division 1.Tralee won 3/2 thanks to wins by Ukrainian duo Oleksander Zakcadnyi and Yunis Barudi. Fabian Walz of Germany and Alfonso Jimenez of Spain both drew their matches.

Division 3 Munster Chess League
Morning - Tralee B lost 4/1 to UCC B. Johnny Hoare was the winner in the noon encounter.
Afternoon - Tralee B drew 2 1/2 to 2 1/2 with UCC A. Paul Shanahan and Johnny Hoare both won and Kevin Farnam got the draw in the best of 5 encounter.

