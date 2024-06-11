Advertisement
Emerging Ireland to travel to South Africa this Autumn

Jun 11, 2024 17:02 By radiokerrysport
Emerging Ireland to travel to South Africa this Autumn
An Emerging Ireland squad will travel to South Africa this Autumn to play three matches against Currie Cup and Super Rugby opposition.

The IRFU has confirmed that Ireland Defence Coach Simon Easterby will once again lead the squad to South Africa.

He'll be assisted by Paul O'Connell, John Fogarty and incoming Ireland Backs Coach Andrew Goodman.

Emerging Ireland will face the Pumas on October 2nd, before going head-to-head with Super Rugby outfit Western Force four days later.

Garry Ringrose is set to make his long-awaited comeback in Saturday’s URC semi-final with the Vodacom Bulls.

The centre has played just three times since the turn of the year due to a nagging shoulder injury.

Leinster say Ringrose resumed full training last week, and is available for the game in Pretoria.

Jack Conan is also in contention having missed the quarter-final victory over Ulster as a precaution.

