Portugal Get Off To A Winning Start

Jun 19, 2024 10:50 By radiokerrysport
Portugal Get Off To A Winning Start
A stoppage time goal from Francisco Conceicao helped Portugal get their Euro 2024 campaign off to a winning start last night.

Roberto Martinez's side edged past the Czech Republic by two goals to one in their Group F encounter in Leipzig.

Martinez feels his players showed composure to win the game.

Earlier yesterday, Turkey defeated Georgia in a tense affair in Dortmund by 3 goals to 1 to get their campaign off to a flying start.

Meanwhile, the 2pm kick-offs are back today with Croatia taking on Albania in Group B in Hamburg.

Tournament hosts Germany take on Hungary at 5pm in Stuttgart in their Group A clash.

Scotland take on Switzerland at 8pm tonight knowing a defeat will almost certainly mean they exit the tournament at the group stage.

They're hoping for a positive response after being thrashed 5-1 on the opening night by Germany.

