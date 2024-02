The Kerry camogie team are back in action with another home fixture. After suffering a heavy defeat to Limerick in Ballyheigue last weekend, Brian D’Arcys side will host Dublin in Austin Stack Park.

Darcy says there was a lot of lessons learned from their match against Limerick…

Camogie defeat

National Camogie League Division 1B Kerry v Dublin takes place Saturday afternoon @1 in Austin Stack Park, Tralee