Plenty of action in the Africa Cup of Nations today

Jan 12, 2022 10:01 By radiokerrysport
In the Africa Cup of Nations, Ivory Coast face Equatorial Guinea in Group E tonight.

Before that, there are two matches in Group F, with Tunisia against Mali and Mauritania against Gambia.

