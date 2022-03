The Players Championship could be heading for a Tuesday finish after day two was suspended due to persistent rain in Florida last night.

There won't be any play today until at least 4pm Irish time, due to a poor forecast.

Rory McIlroy and Seamus Power still have to complete their first rounds.

Power is one-under-par through 14 holes, while McIlroy is one-over with three to play.

Shane Lowry's also one-over, with three players sharing the lead on six-under.