Utility Trust St Pauls Killarney today bid to qualify for the MissQuote.ie Women’s National League play-off final.

At 4 they host Templeogue.

Tonight Flexachem KCYMS are at home from 7.15 in the insuremyvan Men’s Superleague, against Moycullen.

There’s a Killarney derby in the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s National League.

Scotts Lakers will be home to Killarney Cougars from 7.30.