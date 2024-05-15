Pep Delighted But Postecoglou Frustrated As City Beat Spurs

Manchester City stand on the brink of a sixth Premier League title in seven seasons.

Two second half goals from Erling Haaland - the latter from the penalty spot - handed City a 2-nil win away to Tottenham.

City will go into Sunday’s final round of fixtures two-points clear of Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola’s side will be at home to West Ham, while Arsenal have Everton at the Emirates.

Guardiola says it's impressive his team are in this position, considering what they've been through this season.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou (pr: Anj Pos-teh-cog-loo) was not a happy man last night.

Already exasperated by a narrative that some Spurs fans didn't want to win the match because Arsenal would benefit, the Australian had a row with a fan during the game and then questioned the mentality of the club in his post match press conference.