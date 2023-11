Peamount United midfielder Sadhbh Doyle was last night crowned the SSE Airtricity Women’s Player of the Year.

She was a key figure in the Peas' first title win in three seasons.

Peas' boss James O'Callaghan won the Manager of the Year gong, while goalkeeper Niamh Reid Burke took the Golden Gloves prize.

Shamrock Rovers' Lia O’Leary was named Young Player of the Year.